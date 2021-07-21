Burglar lands in police net

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested burglar Babu aka Theevetti Babu and his accomplice for allegedly conducting thefts across the state. Babu, 62, of Kollam and his accomplice Abdul Rafook, 24, of Kaliyikkavila, were arrested by Pooja-ppura police in connection with a theft reported at the house of a retired civil servant at Poojappura.

The two broke into the house on July 9 after ascertaining that there won’t be any occupants for the next three days, and decamped with gold and electronic equipment worth Rs 4 lakh. A shadow team was formed to nab them. On interrogation, the duo admi-tted to their involvement in more thefts.