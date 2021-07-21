Online classes: Rise in demand for blue-light filter glasses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Educational institutions have been forced to resort to virtual learning. With the increase in time spent by students on various screens, the demand for blue light glasses, which claim to protect eyes from blue light emitted by various gadgets, also increased. Now, there is a demand for kids’ version ofthese glasses.

Optical stores said the sales have shot up recently. “Blue-filter lenses come with a special coating which blocks the harmful light from screens of electronic devices. The demand increased by almost 60 per cent,” said Nija S L, store manager at Lenskart.com at Mall of Travancore.

Experts point out that the online medium is dangerous for the kids. “Parents have been doing regular eye checkups of their children. Excessive screen time can cause eye strain, dry eyes, headaches, blurry vision and affect sleep. Though prolonged exposure to blue-light can cause difficulties, it is not necessary for parents to buy the blue-light blocking glasses for their children. Instead, they should reduce the screen time,” said Dr Sheeba C S, an ophthalmologist. Dr Devin Prabhakar, ophthalmologist at Divya Prabha Eye Hospital, said as per the guidelines of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, this blue-light filter glasses doesn’t prove much advantageous, even for the elderly.