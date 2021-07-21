STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Restaurant owners, hoteliers continue to reel under losses

Unable to carry business forward, many restaurateurs and hoteliers are shifting professions

Published: 21st July 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thomas K A has been running Hotel Annapoorna in Aluva for the past 31 years, until the Covid pandemic sounded its death knell. Ever since the start of the lockdown, the hotel had ceased to fetch Thomas returns.

Finally, just three days ahead of Onam last year, he shut shop. Unable to find any other way to make a living, he started selling hand sanitisers and masks and changed the name of his establishment to ‘Annapoorna Stores’. Unfortunately, that business too failed, after which Thomas resorted to selling cool drinks. It was not long until the second lockdown took away that hope as well. 

“All of my stock got damaged as the shop had to be closed down on account of the second wave. The company wouldn’t take it back. So, this is yet another monetary loss. Every shop now sells masks, so that too failed.  Business is all I know, but what can one do at this juncture. We have to pay rent and manage other expenses. The landlord allowed exemptions for a few months. But with no income, all traders are staring at an uncertain future. I hope to reopen my hotel after the pandemic,” says Thomas.

Thomas is not isolated in his plight. Unable to carry their hotel business forward, many restaurant owners and hoteliers are shifting professions. Very recently, a bakery owner at Adimali in Idukki died by suicide at his own shop, sending shockwaves across the hotelier community.

Even as such casualties increase, no effort is being taken by the government to address the issue, says members of the traders’ forum. The government has still not allowed dining in, even as other sectors such as gyms, beverages and even religious organisations have been allowed to function.

“The hotel industry is facing a major crisis, which is underscored by the recent suicide of a bakery owner. During the first wave, people managed to survive with the resources they had. But now, nothing is left,” says G Jayapal, state general secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

Despite submitting numerous representations to the government stating their plight and requesting that dine-in be allowed at hotels, no consideration is being given to the sector. According to the forum, only 20% of hotels and restaurants can offer parcel services, while the remaining 80% can survive only if dine-in is allowed.  “The government has allowed religious institutions and beverages to function. These don’t even figure as livelihood sectors, while the hotel industry which lakhs of people depend on for livelihood is being sidelined. We just want the government to allow at least 25-50% dining in,” said Jayapal.

Vasudevan K, owner of Aryas Park, Thampanoor, says he has had no business ever since the second wave. The revenue at his hotel, which used to fetch him business worth Rs 2 lakh monthly, has dipped to Rs 10,000 per month.

“The hotel is open, but we do not get any orders. Our customers largely comprised of the dine-in crowd. But as that is not allowed now, we have no business. A lot of my staff went home and moved on to other jobs. This hotel is my only source of livelihood. I can’t just shut it down,” he says. Unable to manage two of his tea shops which he had to shut down last year, Vasudevan is trying to sell them off. “But there are no takers. Everyone is trying to manage their own shops. Allowing at least 25% dine-in will help us pull through this crisis,” he adds.

According to S S Manoj, state secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), 20,000 hotels have been shut down so far, while up to 12,000 hoteliers have cancelled their GST registration. Just allowing parcel service isn’t going to help the sector, he says. “How much can parcel services help? Many vegetarian restaurants have closed down. Limited dining in at hotels can help the sector a lot,” said Manoj.

call to allow dine-in
According to KHRA, only 20% of hotels and restaurants can offer parcel services, while the rest can survive only if dining-in is allowed. “We just want the state government to allow at least 25-50% dining in,” said KHRA general secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp