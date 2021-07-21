Restaurant owners, hoteliers continue to reel under losses

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thomas K A has been running Hotel Annapoorna in Aluva for the past 31 years, until the Covid pandemic sounded its death knell. Ever since the start of the lockdown, the hotel had ceased to fetch Thomas returns.

Finally, just three days ahead of Onam last year, he shut shop. Unable to find any other way to make a living, he started selling hand sanitisers and masks and changed the name of his establishment to ‘Annapoorna Stores’. Unfortunately, that business too failed, after which Thomas resorted to selling cool drinks. It was not long until the second lockdown took away that hope as well.

“All of my stock got damaged as the shop had to be closed down on account of the second wave. The company wouldn’t take it back. So, this is yet another monetary loss. Every shop now sells masks, so that too failed. Business is all I know, but what can one do at this juncture. We have to pay rent and manage other expenses. The landlord allowed exemptions for a few months. But with no income, all traders are staring at an uncertain future. I hope to reopen my hotel after the pandemic,” says Thomas.

Thomas is not isolated in his plight. Unable to carry their hotel business forward, many restaurant owners and hoteliers are shifting professions. Very recently, a bakery owner at Adimali in Idukki died by suicide at his own shop, sending shockwaves across the hotelier community.

Even as such casualties increase, no effort is being taken by the government to address the issue, says members of the traders’ forum. The government has still not allowed dining in, even as other sectors such as gyms, beverages and even religious organisations have been allowed to function.

“The hotel industry is facing a major crisis, which is underscored by the recent suicide of a bakery owner. During the first wave, people managed to survive with the resources they had. But now, nothing is left,” says G Jayapal, state general secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

Despite submitting numerous representations to the government stating their plight and requesting that dine-in be allowed at hotels, no consideration is being given to the sector. According to the forum, only 20% of hotels and restaurants can offer parcel services, while the remaining 80% can survive only if dine-in is allowed. “The government has allowed religious institutions and beverages to function. These don’t even figure as livelihood sectors, while the hotel industry which lakhs of people depend on for livelihood is being sidelined. We just want the government to allow at least 25-50% dining in,” said Jayapal.

Vasudevan K, owner of Aryas Park, Thampanoor, says he has had no business ever since the second wave. The revenue at his hotel, which used to fetch him business worth Rs 2 lakh monthly, has dipped to Rs 10,000 per month.

“The hotel is open, but we do not get any orders. Our customers largely comprised of the dine-in crowd. But as that is not allowed now, we have no business. A lot of my staff went home and moved on to other jobs. This hotel is my only source of livelihood. I can’t just shut it down,” he says. Unable to manage two of his tea shops which he had to shut down last year, Vasudevan is trying to sell them off. “But there are no takers. Everyone is trying to manage their own shops. Allowing at least 25% dine-in will help us pull through this crisis,” he adds.

According to S S Manoj, state secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), 20,000 hotels have been shut down so far, while up to 12,000 hoteliers have cancelled their GST registration. Just allowing parcel service isn’t going to help the sector, he says. “How much can parcel services help? Many vegetarian restaurants have closed down. Limited dining in at hotels can help the sector a lot,” said Manoj.

call to allow dine-in

According to KHRA, only 20% of hotels and restaurants can offer parcel services, while the rest can survive only if dining-in is allowed. “We just want the state government to allow at least 25-50% dining in,” said KHRA general secretary.