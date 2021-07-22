Minister Antony Raju launches ‘Karkidaka’ campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju launched the state wide campaign on Karkidaka healthcare month by Vaidya Maha Sabha on Tuesday. The programme aims at popularising the importance of Ayurveda therapy to keep oneself healthy.

As part of the campaign, various programmes including classes on biodiversity conservation, nutrition, good health and good living for immunity will be held. Webinars on the importance of leafy vegetables, the endless possibilities of herbal medicine, and the empowerment of the Panchayat Biodiversity Management Committee will also be held as part of the campaign.