NGO volunteer misbehaves with Covid patient, arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have arrested a 37-year-old NGO volunteer for allegedly misbehaving with a woman Covid patient at a quarantine centre in the capital. Accused Shery Sebastian of Vattiyoor-kavu was charged under IPC Section 354 (Outraging modesty of woman). However, he was released on bail after the complainant withdrew the plaint on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday at the Vellayambalam animation centre, a quarantine facility. When the Covid patient came to the centre, the accused tried to hold her hands. When the woman panicked, the accused also shouted at her. Following this, the woman informed her relatives and lodged a complaint with police.