Corp seeks comprehensive probe into fund embezzlement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will seek an investigation headed by a special team on allegation of fund embezzlement in the Scheduled Caste Development Office. The Corporation Council on Thursday decided to request the Chief Minister and the SC Welfare Department Minister to announce a comprehensive probe on the incident, said mayor Arya Rajendran.

The mayor said the fund belonging to the SC Development Department was transferred using the BiMS software to the account of a person, who was not a beneficiary of the scheme. “The project fund of the corporation was not embezzled. The SC Development Officer on April 4 informed about the fund misappropriation . The very next day we wrote to the SC Development Director asking for a probe on the matter and demanding action against the employees concerned,” the mayor said.

There will also be a department level probe led by Welfare Standing Committee Chairman D R Anil. The Museum police have also registered two cases in this regard and so far booked 11 people. The mayor added that the officers connected with the embezzlement have been suspended, while the promoters have been sacked.