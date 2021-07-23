STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crackdown on illegal septage waste collection

Now, a special team has been formed to crack down on vehicles being used for illegal septage waste collection. They will also check illegal distribution of drinking water and meat waste collection.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation introduced an online septage waste collection and licensing system three years ago in the city to curb illegal collection of septage waste that was being dumped in water bodies and public places, the issue still continues. Now, a special team has been formed to crack down on vehicles being used for illegal septage waste collection. They will also check illegal distribution of drinking water and meat waste collection.

A team consisting of four squads has been formed led by the health inspectors for conducting inspections and cracking down on the vehicles found to be violating the rules. Two weeks ago, in one such recent check carried out by the squads, two such tankers were seized. One of the tanker trucks with septage waste was seized from Sreekariyam.  

“It was noticed that the seized vehicle was not part of the Corporation’s licensed list of septage collection vehicles and also carried an illegal sticker of the corporation,” said the official. The other vehicle, which was illegally distributing drinking water, was seized from Ambalamukku.

The licence plate numbers of vehicles of the city corporation used for septage waste collection and the owner details have already been given to the squads based on which they cross-check it during the inspections, the official said. “Though the illegal septage waste collection has reduced owing to the lockdown restrictions, dumping of sewage waste and meat waste in public places and water bodies is still continuing. To track this, inspections are being conducted by the night squads, either weekly once or twice,” said a health officer from the corporation. 

Currently, there are about 16 tankers licensed by the corporation which are being used for collecting septage waste and discharging them at centres such as Muttathara sewage treatment plant. “There is also a septage collection service which can be availed through the Smart Trivandrum App. However, many fail to use it thereby leading to illegal dumping of waste, causing difficulties for the public. In the coming days, more checks will be conducted to track such violations,” he added.

New app not used
The Corporation introduced online septage waste collection and licensing system three years ago in the city. This service can be availed through the Smart Trivandrum App. However, many fail to use it thereby leading to illegal dumping of waste, causing difficulties for the public. In the coming days, more checks are planned.

