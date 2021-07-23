STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Double-fold increase in MSMEs in Kerala: P Rajeeve

MSME units in the state witnessed a double-fold increase in the past five years, Industries Minister P Rajeeve informed the assembly on Thursday.

Published: 23rd July 2021

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MSME units in the state witnessed a double-fold increase in the past five years, Industries Minister P Rajeeve informed the assembly on Thursday. A 100% increase has been witnessed since 2016. The minister said there was a false campaign that the functioning of government departments is disappointing to investors. “This is false and the government policy is to create an industry-friendly atmosphere,” he said. 

The formation of the Statutory Grievance Redressal Committee to resolve investors’ complaints is in the final stage. The Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act 2018, K-Swift, Kerala MSME Facilitation Act 2019 and the Investment Facilitation Bureau were implemented to attract investments. A meet-the-minister programme is being implemented to resolve the com

 INSPECTIONS 
The minister said industries should function as per the rules and official inspections on industries cannot be avoided. The government is planning a software-supported centralised system for inspections. Industries will be classified into three categories. Manual inspections will be limited to those falling in the high-risk category, he said.

