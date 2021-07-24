Jumbo rehab centre’s battle with herpes continues

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more calf at the elephant rehabilitation centre at Kottoor has started showing signs of a probable herpes infection. Fiveyear- old calf Manu is being observed and given the required treatment, said an official at the centre. The elephant calf has been showing fluctuations in temperature and there are papules in its anus region. Though typical symptoms of the virus aren’t being shown, the authorities aren’t taking any chances.

Moreover, the construction work which was under way as part of the expansion of the rehabilitation centre has been brought to a halt for the past one week to prevent stress on the recovering and sick calves. “Loud sounds can scare the calves,” says Shiju S V, assistant forest veterinary officer, Thiruvananthapuram. The consistent efforts of Dr Shiju, AFVO, and the intervention in diagnosis by the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) team lead by Dr Nandakumar, coordinator, CWS, and Dr Ajithkumar, molecular biologist, has been helpful in addressing the issue.

All the nine elephant calves are being quarantined to prevent the spread of the infection. In a recent outbreak of the herpes infection two calves at the centre had died. Sreekutty and Arjun breathed their last in June 28 and July 5 respectively. Three elephant calves Podichi, Amena and Kannan had tested positive. Podichi

Amena have now tested negative and although Kannan was the first to be tested positive, he has still not recovered yet. “Kannan almost reached the sinking stage but we could bring him back. He is recuperating. The coming week is crucial,” said Shiju. “The immunity of the animal is also important. Kannan is healthier,” said Shiju. The doctors haven’t yet zeroed in on what caused the viral outbreak.