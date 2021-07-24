STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lapses spotted in raids at drug testing labs

The sleuths found that 447 medicine samples did not meet the quality standards during tests conducted at the drug testing labs in Thiruvananthapuram,

Published: 24th July 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Pill, medicine, purpose, tablet, pixabay

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau(VACB) on Friday conducted statewide raids on drug testing labs as well as the offices of the Drugs Controller and the drug inspectors and found serious lapses on the part of officials in taking stringent action against the pharmaceutical companies, which supply sub-standard medicines to the state.

The raids were carried out after Vigilance officials came to know that certain pharmaceutical companies were influencing the officials concerned to sell their substandard products through the medical shops.

The sleuths found that 447 medicine samples did not meet the quality standards during tests conducted at the drug testing labs in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam. These samples belonged to 2017 and onwards. Under the rules, the drug inspectors and assistant drug inspectors should conduct checks on suspicious medical shops and collect the samples of medicines to be tested at the drug testing labs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VACB drug testing
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp