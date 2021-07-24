No e-learning facility for 43k tribal students: K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 43,592 scheduled tribe students in the state do not have digital learning material, SC/ST Minister K Radhakrishnan informed the assembly on Friday.

A government order asking the local self-government institutions to provide the needy with digital equipment using their funds has been issued. Until new equipment becomes available, about 1 lakh new laptops given to schools through KITE will be recalled and distributed among ST students.

The IT section has been shared data on 1,034 colonies in the state which have weak or no internet connectivity for online study. There are 74 colonies in state without electricity. Such settlements will be electrified