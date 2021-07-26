STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid patient recovers after 44 days on life support in Thiruvananthapuram

He was in home quarantine after turning Covid positive and later admitted to the hospital after his oxygen saturation dropped suddenly.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The recommendations include encouraging home and secondary Covid care for prevention of direct hospitalizations.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old engineer who was put on life support system for 44 days for severe Covid infection has been discharged from a private tertiary care hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was in home quarantine after turning Covid positive and later admitted to the hospital after his oxygen saturation dropped suddenly.

The patient was given oxygen support and moved to the multidisciplinary ICU. He was then put on the ventilator as his condition worsened after he developed pneumonia and his lungs function dropped. He was treated and brought back to life by employing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) - a procedure which oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body thereby allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

ECMO is employed for providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide an adequate amount of oxygen exchange or perfusion to sustain life, said cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery senior consultant of KIMSHEALTH, Dr Shaji Palangandan.

However, through the continuous use of the machine its oxygenator loses efficacy after 21 days and has to be replaced. “The challenge was to replace the oxygenator in a matter of 24 seconds, which was done successfully. There is also the chance of blood clotting as a result of the continuous flow of blood into the ECMO machine from the patient,” Dr Palangandan said. 

When the patient’s health improved he was weaned away from the ECMO machine and the ventilator. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid recovery Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp