STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Spark Astronomy on a mission to set up astronomy labs in schools

The Sainik School in Thiruvananthapuram now sports a brand new astronomy lab.

Published: 26th July 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

space, planetarium, telescope

Image for representation.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sainik School in Thiruvananthapuram now sports a brand new astronomy lab. Students from Classes 1 to 12 can now experience space, learn about the many mysteries of the cosmos and also watch celestial bodies, all thanks to Aryan Mishra, 21, and his initiative Spark Astronomy that focuses on building low-cost astronomy labs in schools.

Aryan Mishra (right)

The lab was set up in the school in a matter of three days. It sports telescopes and plenty of experimentations the students can indulge in and thereby learn beyond the book. “The vision is to provide basic knowledge to help the children who want to pursue the dream of astronomy. They can observe, learn more about astronomy and experiment. Astronomy is a science that is part of every subject. We have made it so simple that whatever chapters are being taught in school from Classes 1 to 12 can be taught in the lab,” says Aryan, an astronomy enthusiast currently pursuing BSc in Physics from the Ashoka University.

Through Spark Astronomy, Aryan has set up astronomy clubs in over 20 schools in eight states. His startup has reached an agreement with the central government to start low-cost astronomy labs in government schools. “If there was no pandemic, we could have done that in over 80 schools,” he says.

Aryan was always captivated by the sky and its secrets. Born in a middle-class family to parents not that educated, Aryan lacked all the resources that other children would have had to further his interest in astronomy. But nothing deterred Aryan. He loved staring into the sky and watching it in all its glory. When he was 11, he had his first tryst with a celestial body, when he peered into Saturn through a telescope in his school. And watching the planet had a remarkable effect on him.

That’s when astronomy beckoned and he knew that he belonged there. Being a part of the astronomy club in his school ensured that he learnt more about the universe. When he was 14, he discovered an asteroid as part of a nationwide campaign ‘All India Asteroid Search Campaign’.

Aryan grew up to become more inquisitive about the cosmos and began researching. And right after school, he launched his own startup titled Spark Astronomy. “The idea was to fund my own studies. My friends Naveen and Shakeel funded the initiative. The startup envisions setting up low-cost astronomy labs in schools,” he recalls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spark Astronomy
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp