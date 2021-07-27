727 new Covid cases recorded in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 727 new Covid positive cases The test positivity rate is 6.8 per cent, which is lower than the state average of 10.59 percent. A total of 11 persons died of Covid in the last 24 hours. As many as 1.031 patients recovered from the infection on the day. In all, 10,762 patients are still under treatment in the district. Among the total positive cases, 665 persons have been infected through local transmission. Of these, two people are health workers.As many as 30,634 people are under surveillance in the district.

