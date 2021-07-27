Campaign to popularise voluntary blood donation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Singer KS Chithra will celebrate her birthday on Tuesday by launching a special campaign — Birthday Blood Donation Challenge (BBC) on her social media platform to sensitise the masses on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

She will urge her fans to take part in the five-day campaign and donate blood to save lives. The birthday challenge campaign is being launched by the All Kerala Blood Donors Society and K S Chithra fan page on social media.

Secretary of All Kerala Blood Donors Society Ratheesh Sahadevan said only replacement donation is happening right now. “The bystanders are struggling to arrange blood for their loved ones. Blood donation camps are not functioning like before and this has made the situation worse. Even the MCH is asking patients to arrange blood first for surgeries and patients coming from far off places are finding it difficult,” said Ratheesh.