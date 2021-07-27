STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District panchayat formulates ambitious plan to fight dowry

It has also been decided to reorganise the grama panchayat and ward-level vigilance committees and make them operational within the stipulated time frame.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

For representation only (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its attempts to prevent violence against women and dowry harassment and up the guard against such practices, the district panchayat has formulated a detailed plan to transform the district into a Totally Vigilant District (Samboorna Jagratha District). Vigilance committees from district level to panchayat and ward levels will be strengthened and extensive campaigns and awareness programmes  against dowry will be organised.

The district panchayat will helm various activities that will be carried out from July 26 to August 15 and action plans are being formulated to transform the district into a totally vigilant one by August 15. The vision of the programme is not just against dowry but also aims at women empowerment.A meeting towards this end was organised on Monday at EMS Memorial Hall which involved the participation of block panchayat and grama panchayat presidents. It has been decided to organise extensive awareness campaigns against dowry.

It has also been decided to reorganise the grama panchayat and ward-level vigilance committees and make them operational within the stipulated time frame. The services of ICDS supervisors, Kudumbashree facilitators and anganwadi teachers will be utilised to report and intervene in cases of atrocities against women.

Monitoring committees will be set up at division level. These committees will review the performance of 50 grama panchayat wards. These monitoring committees will provide technical and legal assistance to vigilance committees. Ward-level activities will be led by panchayat members and anganwadi workers. They will collect details of marriages taking place at the ward level and hand them over to the vigilance committees. The bride and groom will be given pre-marital counseling as well as the contact numbers of the vigilance committees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp