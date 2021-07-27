MTech, MCA results published

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the detailed timetable of the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) sixth and eighth semester regular and supplementary examination. Visit www.ktu.edu.in for more details. Results of MCA and MCA Integrated fifth semester regular and supplementary examinations have been published. The results of the MTech third semester regular and supplementary examination and fifth semester (Part-time) regular and supplementary examination conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram cluster have also been published.