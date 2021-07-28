Five diagnosed with Zika

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three women and two men were diagnosed with Zika virus infection in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. They are residents of Ankara, Karamana, Poojappura, Pettah and Killippalam. The samples were tested at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

So far, 56 people have tested positive for Zika in the state. Currently, eight patients are under treatment. But none of them is pregnant or under hospital care, said Health Minister Veena George. The disease is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, especially during the first four months of pregnancy.