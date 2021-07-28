New containment zones declared in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 33rd ward of Neyyattinkara municipality was declared a containment zone on Tuesday after the test positivity rate crossed 15 per cent. The district authorities also declared Vazhali from Thuyoor of the fourth ward of Perumkadavila panchayat and Palkulangara of Thiruvananthapuram corporation as microcontainment zones.

District collector Navjot Khosa said strict restrictions would be imposed in these areas. Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed will be allowed to function and will open between 7am and 7pm. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm everyday. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm.

T’puram

New cases- 1,100

Recoveries- 859

Deaths - 12

Active cases-10,762