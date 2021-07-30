STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for ATM robbery bid

Published: 30th July 2021 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police have arrested two youths, who tried to conduct ATM robbery in broad daylight. The attempted robbery was held at the India 1 ATM installed at Sarkara junction in Chirayinkeezhu on Wednesday evening. The police said two men, who were under the influence of alcohol, were found trying to open the ATM using machettes and cutting machine at 5.30pm. 

The incident came to the attention of a service executive of the firm that is running a chain of ATM, when he came to fill the cash in the machine. Noticing that the shutter of the kiosk was downed and a noise emerging from inside the counter, Ramesh immediately alerted the matter to the police. The police immediately arrived at the scene and caught the two men red-handed. 

The duo have been identified as Vineesh, 28, of Kamaleswaram and Pramod, 22, of Muttathara.  The police said they had initial difficulties in ascertaining the identities of the two as they were in inebriated state and were not cooperating with investigation, but later the cops managed to get the better of them.The forensic team, meanwhile, examined the ATM to collect fingerprints of the accused. The police said the accused could not steal any cash from the counter.

