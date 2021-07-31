STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital schools excel in CBSE Class XII exam

Schools in the capital district put up a good show in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the capital district put up a good show in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday. St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal: The school recorded 100% pass. Of the 299 students who appeared for the exam , 297 secured distinction , two secured first class and 49 secured A1 for all subjects.Toppers in Science Stream:  Abhimanyu S V (99.2% ), Abhishek S (98.8%) Abhiram Ajith and Alisha Kurian (98.2%). The top scorers in Commerce stream were: Ananya Venu (98.4%), Alisha S (97.4%),  Anna Mariam Thomas and Josna Elsa Mathew (97%). Toppers in Humanities stream: Sharan Harish (99.4%), Nandana Varija (99.2%) and Ann Elizabeth Philip (98.6%).

Christ Nagar Sr Secondary School, Thiruvallam: The school secured 100% pass. Of the 140 students who appeared in Science stream, 125 secured distinction while 15 were awarded first class. In the Commerce stream, all 25 students who appeared passed with distinction.Toppers in Science stream: Amruthasree (99.6%), Gowrynanda P S (99.2%). The toppers in Commerce stream were: Deepika D P (98.6%) and Abhirami Shankar and Parvathy Sreekumar (97.6%). 

Loyola School, Sreekaryam: The school registered 100% success. Of the 51 students who appeared for the exam, 46 secured distinction while five were awarded first class.  The school toppers were:  Kalidas D K (97.80%), Tarun Sajith (96.60%) and Maanas Kamnani (95.80%).

St Mary’s Central School, Poojappura: The school recorded 100% success rate.  Of the 110 students who appeared for the exam, 108 secured distinction, the toppers were: S Revathy Sankar (97.2%), Anagha V Nambisan and Jayakrishnan Sivadasan (95.6%) and Anjana Krishna UG (95%).

 Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal: The school secured 100% success. Of the 34 students who appeared for the exam, 30 secured distinction while four were awarded first class. The school toppers were: Abhishek V D (95,8%), Ancy A J and Sidharth S S (95.6%). Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara: The school registered cent per cent pass. Of the 165 students who appeared for the exam, 141 secured distinction while eight were awarded first class.

