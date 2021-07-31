Cherthala-based startup wins Centre’s video conferencing challenge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, an IT firm based out of Infopark, Cherthala, was selected as the winner of the video conferencing innovation challenge organised by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT. Central IT Secretary. Company chief executive officer, Joy Sebastian, received the award from Union IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sahni,.

Though the award was announced in August last year, the presentation ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 crore beating out 1,800 companies that participated in the challenge.

The ‘V Console’, developed by Techgentsia, is now the official video conferencing platform of the Central Government. The system is being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the name ‘Bharat VC’.

All official video conferences attended by ministers and senior officials, including the Prime Minister, are held at the Bharat VC. The V Console was also the venue for the Prime Minister’s talk with Olympic athletes and their families recently.

The aim is to make video conferencing of all Central Government Offices to Bharat VC. NIC plans to increase its server capacity by 10 times its current capacity. With this, video conferencing of all important departments of the Central Government will be shifted to Bharat VC.