KTU facilitates first tech transfer for developing portable oxygen concentrators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement, the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has facilitated its first technology transfer in developing portable oxygen concentrators. The technology was developed by Providence College of Engineering, Chengannur and the know-how will be shared with interested colleges.

The initiative will help affiliated colleges manufacture concentrators in their labs, which could essentially mitigate a potential oxygen crisis and lessen the hospital load in the event of a third wave of Covid. Colleges are also expected to provide technical support for the concentrators that they manufacture and ensure approvals from medical regulators.

The Industry Attachment Cell (IAC) is coordinating the technology transfer. The IAC is also facilitating solutions to business challenges of various government institutions utilising competencies of engineering faculty members at affiliated engineering colleges. The IAC has already assisted the Mapathon project for Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM), Design of Community Irrigation System for Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) and development of AAC (Augmentative and Assistive communication) for NISH (National Institute of Speech and Hearing).