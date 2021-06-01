Deputy director-general of National Informatics Centre retires

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T Mohana Dhas, deputy director-general (scientist-G) officiating as State Informatics Officer of National Informatics Centre, retired on Monday after 36 years of central government service.

Dhas has experience in Information and Communication Technologies and e-Governance in government and served in various capacities with eight years at NIC HQ at New Delhi, 13 years at NIC Kerala state centre, seven years as a senior technical director at NIC Karnataka state centre, two years as head of NIC software development and training centre, Kochi, and last six years as the State Informatics Officer of the NIC Kerala.

Dhas has contributed several successful ICT based e-Gov projects for the central ministries as well as for the state government departments in Karnataka and Kerala. He made significant contributions towards the central customs EDI project and postal accounts current systems for the department of posts which is one of the most successful National e-Gov projects.