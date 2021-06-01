STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ruling front, opposition spar over vote trade in Kerala assembly

They accused each other of having a secret alliance with the BJP. KK Shailaja, who moved the motion, kicked off the debate by blaming the Congress for BJP’s growth in the country.

Published: 01st June 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly

Kerala Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The ruling front and the opposition sparred over allegations of vote-trading during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on Monday.

They accused each other of having a secret alliance with the BJP. KK Shailaja, who moved the motion, kicked off the debate by blaming the Congress for BJP’s growth in the country.

Superstitions like using cow dung as a remedy to Covid-19 was not promoted by the BJP alone. Congressmen in UP and some other rural parts of the country too believed this, she said.    

Shailaja is the first woman in the history of the Kerala Assembly to move a motion of thanks for the Governor’s address. In her address, she detailed the achievements of the previous LDF government in which she was a minister. Investments in public health and its democratic utilisation helped the state handle Covid-19 effectively, she said. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funded the development of public hospitals as hitech hospitals. The government could make historic achievements despite various challenges, she said. 

Countering Shailaja, Congress’ Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the LDF had a secret understanding with the BJP in the election. He cited some constituencies like Thavanur and Nadapuram as proof for the vote trade. IUML’s N Shamsuddeen said a continuity to the LDF government was Sangh Parivar’s wish. According to him, Congress candidates prevented the BJP win in Nemom, Thrissur and Palakkad, constituencies where it had high hopes. In Manjeswaram, the IUML candidate was to be credited for the defeat of BJP’s K Surendran. Congress’ P T Thomas and T Siddique said the LDF resorted to communal politics in the assembly election.  

The treasury bench claimed that the LDF would have won 10 more seats if not for the BJP’s vote drain in favour of the UDF. Mathew T Thomas, D K Murali and U Prathibha MLA spoke in detail about the BJP-UDF alliance. Prathibha said she won the seat despite the vote trade. CPM’s K Ansalan said the BJP had led the UDF during the past five years.    

Kadakampally clarifies on 'apology'

Former devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday said he did not apologise over the incidents at Sabarimala after the SC verdict. Participating in the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Kadakampally said his response to a reporter’s question was that he was sad over the untoward incidents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala assembly Kerala government
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp