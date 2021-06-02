Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology director retires

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr K Jayakumar retired from Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) as its director on May 31. He had a stint of two decades as academic faculty in Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery department of the institute.

Before taking charge as the director of SCTIMST, he was the head and senior professor in the department.

He joined state service as a Cardiothoracic surgery lecturer in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in 1981.

He shifted to SCTIMST in 2001. During his service he performed more than 10,000 major cardiothoracic surgeries and more than 100 residents were trained under him.He also has around 200 publications in various international and national scientific journals. He also served as the president of Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons.