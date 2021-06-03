Blue, Red, Purple and Orange city circular services soon in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will soon launch city circular services in the state capital linking important destinations in the city, including government offices and hospitals, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. About 200 low floor buses is required for operating these services. The services - with each route classified under different colours like Blue, Red, Purple and Orange - are envisaged in such a way that passengers won’t have to go to Thampanoor or East Fort to travel around the city.

In the first phase services will be operated in seven circular routes. There are plans to run these in 15 routes at a later stage. The services, to be run with low floor buses, are aimed at ensuring better travel experience for passengers. The corporation is also mulling introduction of single-day travel passes in city circular services.