Pulse rate high in buyers

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As demand for the device has increased with a majority of Covid patients being in home care, people go for anything without checking quality standards, brand names. They end up rushing kin under their watch to hospitals in panic when the device shows faulty readings

Autorickshaw driver Sajith Kumar (name changed) bought an oximeter when his 20-year-old son tested positive for Covid-19 and was in home isolation. On the doctor’s advice, Sajith had been checking the SpO2 level of his son regularly. However, the family noticed fluctuation in the oxygen saturation levels every time they tested it. One day, the SpO2 reading showed below 90, an indication that the patient needs hospitalisation.

Sajith rushed his son to the hospital. However, after examination, the doctor said the patient’s SpO2 level was normal and there was no need to panic. On enquiring, the doctor found that the pulse oximeter the family was using was a substandard one. That was why it was showing faulty readings and the doctor advised them to replace it.

Though oximeters have been available for home use for a long time, especially for heart patients, the demand has increased amid the pandemic which has led to panic buying among the public. With this, sale of substandard pulse oximeters that show faulty readings has also increased, making people rush to the hospitals in panic.

Medical professionals say that having a pulse oximeter has become a necessity for families with Covid-infected members to check the oxygen saturation in the blood. “While the SpO2 reading of 95 and above is considered ideal, any reading below 90 requires immediate medical treatment. It is recommended to check the oxygen saturation levels at least four times a day. Many Covid patients have been suffering from ‘happy hypoxia’, a condition when the patient will have low levels of oxygen in the blood but won’t have any symptoms. So, the only option is to identify it using the pulse oximeters,” said Dr Hari Krishnan R, additional professor, Medicine and Haematology, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Hari Krishnan said the faulty readings are also burdening the hospitals and doctors, and instilling unwanted fear in patients. “Many patients come to the hospital in panic seeing the poor oxygen saturation levels while our device shows safe levels. Hence, we always advise people to buy pulse oximeters which have been certified or sold through government-run pharmacies,” he said.

Sale stopped after inspections

In a recent inspection carried out by drugs control department officials in Thiruvananthapuram, sale of fingertip pulse oximeters not complying with the provisions of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 by several stores was stopped. “A wholesale unit dealing in pharmaceutical products functioning at Anayara in the city was found to be selling fingertip pulse oximeters priced at `2,499 per piece which failed to comply with the rules such as the manufacturing date, batch number and the place from where it was imported. On further investigation, it was found that the oximeters were imported from a firm in New Delhi which didn’t have an import licence. Immediately, we ordered to stop the sale of oximeters which were being supplied to various medical shops in the city,” said Saju R, chief inspector, Drug Intelligence Squad.

Santhosh K Mathew, assistant drugs controller (Intelligence Branch), and Geetha M C, drugs inspector (Special Intelligence Branch) were also part of the inspection team.A few weeks ago, sale of substandard pulse oximeters worth Rs 20 lakh in Kozhikode and Rs 23 lakh in Malappuram was stopped by the drugs control department officials. Violating the Medical Devices Rules, pulse oximeters were being sold without the basic information such as the manufacturer’s name, address, batch number or date of manufacture.

State Drugs Controller K J John said, “With an increase in demand for pulse oximeters among the people, the sale of substandard devices has also increased. Many cases of sale of faulty and substandard oximeters are being reported in the state. Hence, we have intensified the inspections and also instructed the members of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association to inform the department in case of finding suspicious pulse oximeters being sold in the market.” The squads will take strict action if oximeters that do not comply with the rules are sold.

Some of the registered brands

Omron

Accumed

Sahyog Wellness

ChoiceMMed MD300C2D

Contec Medical Systems

Newnik PX701 Meditive

BPL Smart Oxy Lite

Gilma Healthcare

Dr Trust USA

Thermocare