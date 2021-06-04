Bedridden to get Covid vaccine from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid vaccination of bedridden patients in the district will begin on Friday. In the first phase, the vaccination will be given to the palliative patients at the Kuttichal and Ottashekharamangalam panchayats, district collector Navjot Khosa has said.

The vaccination will be administered to the patients at their home by a team of doctors and nurses. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to people over 45 years of age. As many as 30,000 palliative care patients in the district have already registered for vaccination. The vaccination programme is being implemented with the help of volunteers. In the second phase, palliative care patients of all ages will be vaccinated at home.