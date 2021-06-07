‘Flora the passion’ scientific illustration awards declared

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aranyakam Nature Foundation organised ‘Flora the passion’, a scientific illustration competition as part of World Environment Day celebrations. Around 150 people participated in four different categories. Dr Anoop P Balan, assistant professor, Botany department, Bishop Abraham Memorial College in Pathanamthitta bagged the first place in the senior drawing category while K A Resmi, a Botany alumnus of St Joseph College, Devagiri secured first place in the senior painting category

In the juniors category, V V Drishya, a research scholar from Government Brennan College, Kannur won first place in drawing while K M Adila, Botany Student from the Central University of Kerala, Kasargod bagged the first place in the painting competition.

T Santhosh Mithra, photographer and artist, Sudhi Anna, film director and J C Foundation award winner, Dr Janeesha A P( Kozhikode), Arya Raj A (Thiruvananthapuram) Anashwara Ramachandran (Kozhikode), Srilaya P (Malappuram), Devalakshmi C S (Tripunithura), Geena Sara Mathew (Changanassery), Krishnanand H (Kottayam) have received special mention from the jury for their exemplary works. The award-winning illustrations have been posted on the Aranyakam Nature Foundation’s official website.

The foundation also conducted a webinar on eco-restoration by Dr Shankar Raman, senior scientist, Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysore. The talk highlighted the need for the right approach towards reforestation or afforestation. The program was presided over by Dr Easa P S, chairman of Aranyakam Nature Foundation