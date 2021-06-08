Green lungs for urbanscapes

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Miyawaki model of afforestation, which was popularised by Japanese botanist, Akira Miyawaki has been a game-changer in contributing towards mitigating climate change. The very concept of turning the backyards into mini forests has been largely welcomed by the people. Many government departments are also making efforts to take the initiative forward and replicate it in government buildings, schools and residential complexes.

The forest department, which is the nodal agency in the state, has already taken a step forward and replicated the unique forest model in places such as Neyyar, Nedumbassery and Mudikkode. “The Miyawaki forest in Neyyar was developed around two years ago. More than 160 species of trees have been planted in the five cents of land, located near to the Crocodile and the Deer Park of the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary,” said a forest department official.

“Other departments have also been asked to elect nodal officers at district levels so the Miyawaki Forest model can be implemented in other parts of the state to increase the green cover,” added the official.

To extend the programme, a Miyawaki forest was recently set up over 20 cents of land at the Special sub-jail in Thiruvananthapuram. The project was done in collaboration with UST, a leading company. Under the Haritha Keralam Mission, green spaces are being created in various government institutions over available two to five cents of land.

Three years ago, the Tourism department decided to develop a Miyawaki forest at the Kanakakkunnu Palace Grounds in association with the Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation (NGGF), Culture Shoppe and Organic Kerala Mission Society. More than 800 saplings in hundreds of species were planted on five cents of land.

Why Miyawaki

Potential to grow within five years

Useful in reducing climate change and environmental degradation

Help protect from natural calamities

Protects the native plants from extinction

INDIVIDUAL INITIATIVES

City-based nature lover and enthusiast, M R Hari has already experimented with the Miyawaki model in his plot at Puliyarakonam in the district. In his nano forest, there are over 400 species of plants, including emergent trees, shrubs and climbers. “The Miyawaki method is ideal for urbanscapes. This method is done without even harming the natural forest and also helps in protecting the micro insects that feed on these plants,” he said.

“The method involves removing the soil in one-metre depth and filling it with a mixture of cowdung, soil and coir pith. Planting a forest using the Miyawaki model can cost around D1 lakh,” he adds. Through his initiative, crowdforesting.org, Hari and his team is encouraging people to take up the Miyawaki model of afforestation. “Not just government departments, nearly 100 people from Thiruvananthapuram alone have replicated the model in their homes. So far, about 41 Miyawaki projects have been completed across the state where about 43,516 species of trees have been planted,” Hari says.