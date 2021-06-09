Doctors condemn attacks against them by kin of patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The various organisations representing medical doctors in the state have demanded stringent action against those resorting to violence against doctors on duty. The demand comes in the wake of a series of incidents involving bystanders assaulting doctors in hospitals. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) have condemned the attacks and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

The doctors at Mavelikara taluk hospital will go on mass leave on Wednesday to protest against the delay in arresting a civilian police officer accused of assaulting the duty doctor. The incident occurred on May 14, after the mother of the accused passed away at the hospital. He assaulted Rahul Mathew, the doctor who attended on the patient, inside the hospital. According to the KGMOA, the police have delayed taking action the accused so as to enable him to get anticipatory bail.

The second incident happened on June 7, when an unruly mob ransacked the emergency wing of Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH) after a patient died of complications. The patient was forcibly discharged from a private hospital and admitted to the MCH in critical condition .

However, the patient died and a group led by the patient’s son ransacked the ward and assaulted the staff. “Though the government has enacted a law to protect health workers and hospitals, such incidents are on the rise. Only speedy punishment will prevent their recurrence,” said Binoy S, KGMCTA state president.