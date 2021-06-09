STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors condemn attacks against them by kin of patients

The various organisations representing medical doctors in the state  have demanded stringent action against those resorting to violence against doctors on duty.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The various organisations representing medical doctors in the state  have demanded stringent action against those resorting to violence against doctors on duty. The demand comes in the wake of a series of incidents involving bystanders assaulting doctors in hospitals. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association  (KGMOA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) have condemned the attacks and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

The doctors at Mavelikara taluk hospital will  go on mass leave on Wednesday to protest against the delay in arresting a civilian police officer accused of assaulting the duty doctor. The incident occurred on May 14, after the mother of the accused passed away at the hospital. He assaulted  Rahul Mathew, the doctor who attended on the patient, inside the hospital. According to the KGMOA, the police have delayed taking action the accused so as to enable him to get anticipatory bail.

The second incident happened on June 7, when an unruly mob ransacked the emergency wing of Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH) after a patient died of complications. The patient was forcibly discharged from a private hospital and admitted  to the MCH in critical condition .

However, the patient died and a group led by the patient’s son ransacked the ward and assaulted the staff. “Though the government has enacted a law to protect health workers and hospitals, such incidents are on the rise. Only speedy punishment will prevent their recurrence,” said Binoy S,  KGMCTA state president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp