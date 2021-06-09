Revision classes for Plus-I exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of widespread criticism against holding Plus one examinations after starting the Plus two virtual classes under state syllabus, the government has decided to hold one month’s revision classes prior to the scheduled date of the examinations.

The revision classes will begin after stopping the Plus two virtual classes. The Plus one examinations are scheduled to take place from September 6 to 16. Virtual classes for Plus two students began on a trial basis on Monday.

According to the education department, the month-long revision classes will be based on the focus area of Plus one syllabus so as to ensure a complete revision before the students appear for the examinations. Besides, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will conduct live phone-in programmes through the KITE-VICTERS television channel to clarify doubts and address the concerns of students in the run-up to the examinations.