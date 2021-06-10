STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
93 Sainik School students undergo RT-PCR tests

The 20 students who tested positive on Tuesday have been sent to isolation in the school facility and the primary contacts were sent to quarantine.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after 20 students of Sainik School Kazhakootam tested positive for Covid-19, 93 students and  50 staff, including teachers and non-teaching staff, underwent RT-PCR tests. The results will be out on Thursday. The mass testing was conducted by health department. The residential school has been  functioning as a bio-bubble despite stringent Covid restrictions. 

The 20 students who tested positive on Tuesday have been sent to isolation in the school facility and the primary contacts were sent to quarantine. According to a defence spokesperson, more students may be infected and a statement would be issued after the results are out on Thursday. Currently, the school has 113 resident students, mostly from northern parts of the country. Some of the students of the school were tested after they showed symptoms.

