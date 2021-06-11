Centre’s free vaccination policy will ease Kerala’s burden: FinMin Balagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The free vaccination policy of the Central government will help the state to reduce the quantum of borrowings, Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said. He was replying to Opposition Leader V D Satheesan who asked the government to reveal the future plan on the Rs 1,000 crore allocation in the budget and the money collected to the CMDRF for vaccine purchase.

The minister said he did not intend to hide the financial crisis of the state. The LDF could return to power because of the sterling performance of the first Pinarayi Vijayan Government. Kerala is far ahead of other states in terms of sustainable development index. He refuted allegations of slashing the benefits for minorities.

When the Centre reduces its share in centrally sponsored projects, the state’s share would also come down proportionately. The government will protect the automobile sector. Projects will be devised to support small scale industrialists and traders. The finance department has given sanction to the takeover of the newsprint factory at Velloor. Rs 145 crore will be sanctioned for this.

STEPS TAKEN TO FILL VACANCIES FROM PSC LIST: CM

The government has taken steps to fill maximum vacancies reported before the expiry of the published PSC rank-lists published. Due to Covid, the Public Service Commission could not conduct some competitive examinations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly. However, it had not affected system of reporting vacancies.

Reply to MLAs’ question appears on social media, speaker seeks action

T’Puram: Speaker M B Rajesh has asked the government to conduct a comprehensive departmental inquiry into the June 7 incident in which the response to a question in the Assembly appeared on social media before being made available in the House. The Speaker also ruled that disciplinary action should be taken against those who committed the lapses.

Individual login ID for students, teachers: Min

Teachers and students in public schools will be provided individual login ID to attend online classes. Education Minister V Sivankutty said special facilities will be set up in schools for students who lack facilities to attend online classes at home. The changes will be introduced in phases. Meanwhile, Sivankutty, who is also Labour minister said unemployment rate has gone up in the wake of Covid,

Drive against illegal taxi services: Antony Raju

Transport Minister Antony Raju has directed officials to initiate action against people operating private vehicles as taxi. The decision was taken after it was noticed that private vehicles were being operated for public sector units, companies and banks on contract basis. “Operating private vehicle as taxi is an offence. People who travel in such vehicles are unaware they will not get any insurance cover if involved in accidents.

Major tourist spots to be made 100% vaccinated zones

The Tourism Department is planning to make major tourist destinations in the state 100 per cent vaccinated zones by July 15. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas told the assembly that his department, with the help of the Health Department, is planning to vaccinate all the stakeholders involvedin the major destinations to tide over the Covid blues.

State will start courses in SNGOU this year: Minister

The state government will offer various courses in the Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) this year itself, said Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The state government requires the recognition of the distant education bureau of the UGC to start courses and it has completed the formalities to get the recognition. Due to the prevailing Covid situation, the UGC approval for the courses is getting delayed.