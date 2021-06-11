STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High on Humour

Meet dancer Sanoop Kumar who has caught the eye of social media ‘drunk’ dancing to dance to the tunes of Ra Ra Rasputin

By Arya U R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I am Sanoop Kumar, the ‘drunken dancer’, and I am not an alcoholic,” says Thrissur-native who became a hit on social media through his drunk dance on Ra Ra Rasputin. Sanoop works as a film theatre operator at Kunnunkulam and is a professional dancer.

According to him, he adopted the style as he was always charmed by the ‘drunk’ comedy actors, like the character Ayyappa Baiju by actor Prasanth Punnapra. “My father worked in BSNL Palakkad branch and we used to live in employee quarters. I was a teenager then and joined dance getting inspired by my seniors. I love comedy and always loved watching the wobbly drunk actor who makes everyone laugh.

As a hip-hop dancer, I thought of blending my style with the drunk dance, thus making the video,” he says. Sanoop won first prize in a fancy dress competition at his college when he dressed up as a drunkard. “Looks like it is my lucky getup,” quips Sanoop. 

His improvisation makes his act perfect. “Many people think I am drunk in real life. But truth is, I don’t,” says the dancer who excels in b-boying. “When my Rasputin song went viral, a police officer I know personally prank called me, pretending to book me for being a drunkard. I was a bit confused until he revealed who he was,” laughs Sanoop. 

The dancer’s dream is to be an actor. “I want to portray negative, character and comedy roles. I think of dance as the first step towards this.,” says Sanoop, who is currently in talks with filmmakers about acting roles. watch him @bboyzan _official
 

