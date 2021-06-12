Lockdown woes: No way ahead for this female autorickshaw driver from Kerala

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Before the pandemic, every street and road used to be lined with yellow auto-rickshaws. But since last year, autorickshaw drivers and families have been pushing through hopelessness, with next to no income.

Since her husband’s death eight years ago, Susy Kochukutty, an autorickshaw driver has been feeding her family with the income she gets from driving the vehicle. Though help came in the form of the corporation’s e-rickshaws under the Smart City project this year, the lockdown has pushed her into a corner once again.

“I have a son who is in Class XII. I live in Valiyathura with him and we used to live on my income alone. But now we are sustaining on the government food kits. I am ready to work even as domestic help, but the lockdown has left me with no options,” said Susy, adding that she is not alone in this struggle.

