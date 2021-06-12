RP Foundation to spend Rs 15 crore to help those hit by Covid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: RP Foundation, founded by NRI businessman Ravi Pillai, has come up with a Rs 15-crore fund to offer monetary assistance to those facing severe financial crisis due to the pandemic. Of the Rs 15-crore assistance, Rs 5 crore has been set apart exclusively for the members of the Malayali expatriate community. The amount will be handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to be disbursed through NORKA Roots.

RP Foundation will use Rs 10 crore to offer financial assistance to families facing severe financial crisis due to Covid, those finding it difficult to cover medical expenses, families unable to meet marriage expenses of daughters and financially strained widows. “Many Malayalis have fallen victims to the pandemic. Since many affected people approached me directly or through the foundation, I decided to offer financial help to such families,” said Ravi Pillai, chairman of RP Group.

As a joint initiative with the state government, RP Foundation has also set up a Covid treatment facility with 250 beds at Sankaramangalam School, Chavara. To avail of the help, people could apply with a certificate from the minister, MLA, MP, or District Collector, to the following address: RP Foundation, PB No. 23, Head Post Office, Kollam-1, Kerala. Email: rpfoun