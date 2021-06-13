CM to inaugurate national reading day celebrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will virtually inaugurate the silver jubilee of the P N Panicker memorial national reading day celebrations organised by the P N Panicker Foundation on June 19. The organisers said students and parents in 50 lakh houses will take the reading day pledge. Digital programmes will be conducted between June 19 and July 18 to encourage reading and creativity of children. Online quiz, elocution and drawing competitions will be conducted. Twenty-five webinars led by education experts will also be held. For registration, visit: www.pnpanickerfoundation. org after June 18. Call: 09400335076, 09810866406.