Weekend lockdown: Curbs to continue Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total weekend lockdown imposed here on Saturday as part of the statewide measure resulted in a complete shutdown, with only essential and emergency services allowed within the corporation limits and rural areas. Police teams were on the job from 10am, strictly enforcing the lockdown curbs. Those out unnecessarily were forced to turn back and only those with genuine reasons for travelling were allowed to continue their journey.

However, several violations were reported in the district and cases were registered. The maximum number of violations were reported in the rural areas. In the rural limits, 1,181 cases were registered and 572 people were arrested. In all, 1,068 vehicles were seized. In the city limits , 510 people were booked for violations, with 54 arrested. As many as 293 cases were registered. The violators have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said that stringent curbs will continue on Sunday. According to the government order, construction activities can be carried out on Sunday also, but in strict compliance with Covid protocol. However, the nearest police station should be informed of the construction work in advance. On Saturday, only home delivery from hotels and restaurants were allowed as the ‘take away’ and parcel options were barred.

Only medical stores, milk, vegetable and essential food outlets were allowed to function. Police barricades were erected at the border regions to ensure strict inspection. As many as 70 checkpoints were set up at key locations within all station limits in the city.Train and air passengers were allowed to travel after showing their boarding passes and other travel documents.

Those travelling for vaccination purposes were let through. Strict restrictions will remain in force in the district on Sunday too. Police asked people to stay indoors unless there is an emergency situation like medical emergency. Morning and evening walks will not be allowed. Hotels will be allowed home delivery service till 7pm.