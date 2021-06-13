STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Weekend lockdown: Curbs to continue Sunday

However, several violations were reported in the district and cases were registered.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala lockdown, Thiruvananthapuram

(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total weekend lockdown imposed here on Saturday as part of the statewide measure resulted in a complete shutdown, with only essential and emergency services allowed within the corporation limits and rural areas. Police teams were on the job from 10am, strictly enforcing the lockdown curbs. Those out unnecessarily were forced to turn back and only those with genuine reasons for travelling were allowed to continue their journey.

However, several violations were reported in the district and cases were registered. The maximum number of violations were reported in the rural areas. In the rural limits, 1,181 cases were registered and 572 people were arrested. In all, 1,068 vehicles were seized. In the city limits , 510 people were booked for violations, with 54 arrested. As many as 293 cases were registered. The violators have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said that stringent curbs will continue on Sunday. According to the government order, construction activities can be carried out on Sunday also, but in strict compliance with Covid protocol. However, the nearest police station should be informed of the construction work in advance. On Saturday, only home delivery from hotels and restaurants were allowed as the ‘take away’ and parcel options were barred.

Only medical stores, milk, vegetable and essential food outlets were allowed to function. Police barricades were erected at the border regions to ensure strict inspection. As many as 70 checkpoints were set up at key locations within all station limits in the city.Train and air passengers were allowed to travel after showing their boarding passes and other travel documents.

Those travelling for vaccination purposes were let through. Strict restrictions will remain in force in the district on Sunday too. Police asked people to stay indoors unless there is an emergency situation like medical emergency. Morning and evening walks will not be allowed. Hotels will be allowed home delivery service till 7pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp