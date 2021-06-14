Delay in Compensation drags phase-II of NH66

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Delay in land acquisition for a service road has hit commissioning of the second phase of NH66 bypass stretch from Mukkola, near Kovalam, to Karode, near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Though deadline of completion of the stretch was on May 31, this issue over compensating the landowners has again pushed the commissioning of the stretch by another three months. The residents of Thirupuram and Karode have raised apprehension over the dispensation of compensation for conceding their land to complete the construction of the pending 700 metres of the service road.

“We are ready to concede the land. But the government is delaying our compensation. In fact, the service road is the need of the hour and we need it to be completed at the earliest so that we can easily go to our houses through that road,” said Johnson, a resident of Thirupuram. The deputy collector (land acquisition) was entrusted to acquire the land after providing the compensation. However, he retired from the service on May 31 and a new officer is yet to be appointed for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the first concrete highway in the state will be ready with the completion of 1.2 kilometre stretch out of the total 16.3 kilometre. The revenue authorities are yet to provide the compensation amount of Rs 1.5 crore to the land owners, beside the stretch.The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are waiting for the land acquisition proceedings to be completed. “Once the compensation is disbursed, the revenue department needs to hand over the land to us. Only then can we start the construction of the pending 700 metre service road, of the 5 kilometre service road. So we hope the issue could be settled soon so that stretch can be launched within three months,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director.

Once the 16.3 km road is opened, commuters coming from North Kerala can save time without entering Thiruvananthapuram city for going to Tamil Nadu via Kanyakumari. The stretch will also enable the smooth transportation of containers and trucks once the Vizhinjam International Seaport is operational as another road construction is in progress connecting the port and the NH bypass.

Earlier, insufficient number of labourers due to the pandemic had hit the project. L&T, which is executing the work, is also developing the remaining part of the bypass that extends to Kanyakumari. The road widening project began in July 2017.The first phase of NH66 stretching from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola was commissioned last year.

Elevated highway to be opened within April 2022

T’Puram: The construction of Kazhakoottam elevated highway will be completed within April 2022, said PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas here on Sunday. The minister had visited the project and assessed the progress of construction on the day. Later, a review meeting was also convened. About 60 per cent of the work on the elevated highway has been completed. A review meeting to be chaired by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, will be convened every month for the assessing the progress of construction. If necessary, ministerial meetings will be convened. The minister said that he will strictly monitor whether works are completed within the targeted time. “Construction of the service road will be completed soon. A meeting will be convened by the MLA with corporation officials to discuss the steps to be taken to avoid flooding during the monsoon season. Police have been directed traffic during the installation of the girders,” Riyas said. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, councillor L S Kavitha and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials accompanied the minister.