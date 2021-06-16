STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Objection to screening of those in police custody baseless: Justice Kurup

The police, medical and prisons departments  had objected to the recommendation alleging that they posed  practical difficulties.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Justice K Narayana Kurup (Photo | EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close  on the heels of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) suspending its  order directing the doctors to conduct detailed medical screening of suspects brought from police custody, Justice Narayana Kurup said the arguments raised against his suggestion are not grounded in reality.Kurup,  who had recommended medical screening of suspects brought for check-up  by the police from custody, said there were no practical difficulties in conducting the tests.

Kurup was the inquiry commissioner in the Nedumkandam custodial death case and suggested medical screening of  those brought from custody to ascertain whether they had sustained internal  injuries due to torture. 

The police, medical and prisons departments  had objected to the recommendation alleging that they posed  practical difficulties. But Kurup appeared defiant and said those who  opposed his suggestion were not ready to imbibe the spirit of his order.  “The spirit of my order is that if a doctor on his initial examination  finds that a person was tortured, then he should order certain medical  tests. It’s not that all people brought from custody should be  subjected to those tests,” he told TNIE.

Kurup also rubbished the  objection that his suggestion would result in delayed production of the  accused before the magistrate. “ If there is a fear of such a delay, the  taluk hospital doctor can prescribe the tests and note it on the  documents. The tests can be done after the accused is sent to judicial  remand,” he added. 

He said the recommendation is made in the  context of Nedumkandam custodial death and the doctors are the ultimate  judges when it comes to deciding what sort of treatment and tests should  be done on their patients.“A mere physical examination can reveal if the person has been tortured or not. In Nedumkandam case, the suspect was  brought in a moribund state to the hospital, yet he was not given  proper treatment. If implemented, it will bring an  end to the custodial torture,” he said. 

Kurup added that he  completely stands by the recommendation and is willing to give any  clarification in this regard, if necessary.“It’s as if someone does not want to see the recommendation getting implemented. But I feel the  government won’t allow them to do so,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayana Kurup police custody custodial torture
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp