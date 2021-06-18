Coastal regulation zone: Public opinion to be sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final notification regarding coastal regulation zone (CRZ) will be given shape after seeking response from experts and public, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. An expert committee will be formed to look into the complaints of people and the panel will vet the draft notification.

Complaints from the public will be accepted after publishing the draft notification. The final notification will be issued after taking steps to redress the complaints of people, including steps to provide relaxations from legal limits. The meeting was attended by Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, chief secretary V P Joy and department secretaries.