STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown woes: Life is slowly melting away for this ice cream shop owner

Opening Kriiyaa Ifruit, her Thai live ice cream shop in Vazhuthacaud last year, was a dream come true for homemaker Shalin.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shalin

Shalin

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening Kriiyaa Ifruit, her Thai live ice cream shop in Vazhuthacaud last year, was a dream come true for homemaker Shalin. She invested all her money into the project, to build something worthy for her college-going children. 

“I worked in the tourism sector earlier. I started this ice cream shop to help build healthy food habits in the city. We provide sugar and milk-less ice-creams. I took a loan of around Rs 14 lakh through the Start-Up India project of the Centre,” she says. 

Shalin shelled out money for the imported machinery, branded and imported raw materials and utensils — almost Rs 18 lakh. But things turned topsy turvy when Shalin was forced to close down her shop as part of lockdown last year. Her imported machinery was damaged.

“The shop was inaugurated on March 21, and soon came the first lockdown. The imported raw materials, especially powders and ingredients are perishable. During the second lockdown, things were so bad that we couldn’t even open the shop to test run the machines. One of the imported ice cream roller machines that run at 20-degree Celsius got ruined as the atmosphere inside the shop was humid. Half the eco-friendly and bio-degradable juice and ice cream cups, paper straws, have caught mould. The loss has cost me lakhs of rupees apart from the monthly shop rent of Rs 25,000,” says Shalin.

Ice creams are not ideal for home delivery, making things worse. “I run the shop only with the help of my children and it is hard for me to afford employees at this point,” she says.

Lockdown diaries

Our state has been reeling under lockdown for weeks now. The government and police department may have their reasons for closing doors on many people’s lives and livelihoods, but that doesn’t make the trouble go away. Everyday, in this space, TNIE zooms into the life of one of us, beaten down by the pandemic-induced restrictions. Want us to tell a story? Write to the editor on kochicityeditor@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp