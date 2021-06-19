Curbs aimed at devotees’ safety: Min

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online offerings are permitted in temples but the temples would be reopened when Covid infection rate comes down, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said. “The government does not want to trouble anyone. Instead, it wants to prevent the disease from spreading - be it church, temple, mosque or shops. Temples will be opened when the infection rate comes down,” he said. The restrictions are for the safety of devotees, the minister said.