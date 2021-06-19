Virtual yoga for Covid blues

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown and the pandemic restrictions led yoga practitioners and trainers to cater to their students using many virtual platforms. For more than a year, yoga sessions are being held for students from all over the world using video conferencing applications such as Zoom.

Many trainers highlight that practising yoga helps with the health of the lungs and in reducing stress. “Practising the asanas and breathing exercises will help boost the physical, emotional and mental health of a person. I have been taking online yoga sessions for a year. For the young and elderly people, the classes include sun salutations and other kinds of breathing exercises and for preschoolers, we organise fun yoga sessions for developing fine motor skills,” says Uma Kalyani, dietician and yoga instructor.

Uma adds that the demand for yoga classes has increased since the lockdown. She has formed a Facebook group ‘Purple Health Challengers (PHC)’ which has nearly 1,200 students and fitness enthusiasts. To observe International Yoga Day, Uma is conducting a yoga marathon through her Facebook page on Sunday where 108 of her students from across the globe will do 108 sun salutations - which is 54 sets of Surya Namaskaram.

The students also say yoga helps keep them not just physically but also mentally fit. Jayanthy V, currently a scientist at VSSC and one of Uma’s students says, “Yoga constitutes both mindful eating and a healthy lifestyle. Before the lockdown, I used to do aerobics but never focused on my diet. Last year, I joined Uma’s class and through the yoga sessions I was able to reduce 7kgs of my weight without going through any strenuous exercises.” However, proper guidance should be taken while doing yoga to avoid injuries, shares Jayanthy.

Limitations of online classes

Though there are advantages of conducting classes online, yoga therapists say it has certain limitations as well. Dr Anand Gopalakrishnan of Vihaara Wellness Clinic in Kochi who specialises in yoga and Naturopathy says, “Currently, I have been giving yoga classes to 20 people in a session. However, yoga requires a lot of observation but that is impossible in online classes. It is difficult to observe every student due to the limitations such as smaller screens and poor internet connectivity. He adds that online classes cannot be a replacement for one-to-one sessions.

Yoga therapist Dr Vasundhara V R of Jeevanam Naturopathy and Yogatherapy Health Clinic in Thiruvananthapuram, also agrees online classes are difficult. “Since I am specialised in structural yoga therapies, it is very important to observe the postures of the students so that they do it correctly. However, it is not possible now due to online sessions,” she says.