First Bell 2.0 to telecast yoga sessions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Physical education sessions covering health and yoga will soon be telecast on Victer’s television channel as part of First Bell 2.0 to enhance the physical health, immunity and fitness of children, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said. He was inaugurating the webinar organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training ( SCERT) on Monday.

“When the first ‘International Yoga Day’ was held in Delhi, it had set a record for the largest number of people attending a single event. But due to the pandemic, it is better to practice yoga in a special place in one’s own home. Immunity is the biggest medicine during this pandemic”, he said.