STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Furore in council over Rs 2 crore donation to ‘vaccine challenge’

Deputy Mayor terms discussion on the topic pointless since govt has clarified its stance

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The civic body’s decision to allocate Rs 2 crore from the corporation’s own fund to the ‘vaccine challenge’ started by the state government resulted in a long-drawn discussion and uproar in the corporation council which met here on Monday.

The amount was donated after Mayor Arya Rajendran granted sanction for the same on April 27. The move was criticised by the BJP members in the council, who demanded that the money be returned. Alleging that the decision to allocate the fund had to be unanimous and should have been discussed in the council first, the BJP councillors raised a furore in the council.

The issue was raised by BJP councillor Karamana Ajith and there was a lot of discussion on the topic. The councillors alleged that spending a hefty sum from its own coffers was akin to mismanagement of the funds and demanded that the amount be returned. The BJP councillors also pointed out that since the vaccine is now being given free of cost by the Centre, the move was an example of maladministration. Stating that the decision to donate the amount was taken before the Centre offered vaccines for free, Deputy Mayor P K Raju said the state government had made it clear that the amount collected from the vaccine challenge will be used for Covid-related activities.

Hence, there was no point in continuing the discussion, he said. Another issue that cropped up was the multi-level car parking on the corporation premises, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in October. Saying that the parking lot was languishing as a ‘memorial’ and that its location within striking distance of the council showed gross mismanagement, the BJP councillors demanded that the parking lot be opened to the public. The issue came up in the agenda after a time extension was sought in the council for the completion of the project.

Works standing committee chairman D R Anil said the work couldn’t be completed on account of the pandemic and that it will be completed within a month. “The pandemic led to this situation. If we were to be hit by the third wave of Covid, then the work will get delayed further. But as per our plan, we hope to open the parking lot to the public in July,” said Anil.

Heated discussions were held regarding indiscriminate disposal of poultry and slaughter waste in rivers. The civic body has formulated measures to ensure that waste is managed properly, P Jameela Sreedharan, Health Standing Committee chairperson, said.

“It has come to attention that while the corporation has tied up with seven agencies to dispose of the waste properly, the slaughterhouses were depending on other agencies which were seen to be dumping waste on the streets and water bodies. A special health squad will be launched to monitor this. The contract of defaulting agencies will be terminated,” said Jameela Sreedharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Arya Rajendran
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp