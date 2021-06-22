Small section of staff still discredits civil services: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The practice of unduly delaying decisions on files by sitting on them in government offices should end, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Addressing government employees during a webinar organised by the NGO Union, he said that there is still a small section of officials in government service, who discredits the integrity of civil service.

Though there was some improvement in the quality of service provided by government offices in the last couple of years, the practice of subjecting people to unnecessary sufferings in government offices is yet to stop completely. There has to be a qualitative improvement in the attitude of officials towards their colleagues and people, he said.

“There is an attitude problem for some, who are not ready for a qualitative change, no matter what. This has to change. Also, it is the responsibility of the employees to ensure proper utilisation of funds meant for a particular project on that project itself. If there were any lapses in discharging these duties, they will face strict action,” he said.

The government has ensured that ‘agents’(go between) will no longer stalk corridors of power. But it has to be checked if it has been eradicated. There is no need for a third person between officials and people, he said. Every employee should realise that government offices are for the general public. It is necessary for employees to be smart along with their offices.

The tasks assigned to them should be completed in a time-bound manner. The biometric system launched in the government offices will be extended to more offices, he said. The senior officials have to ensure that the employees, who mark their attendance using the biometric system, are indeed present at the office afterwards. The state will also check if the senior officials ensure this, he said. This was the first time that the chief minister addressed government employees after the new LDF government assumed office.