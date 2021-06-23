NBA accreditation must for new engineering courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has mandated that engineering colleges applying for new courses should have accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). From now on, only colleges with at least one existing NBA-accredited course will be given the No Objection Certificate to apply for new courses. A decision to this effect was taken by the Kerala Technological University Syndicate on Tuesday, based on the recommendations submitted by the Affiliation Standing Committee.

Colleges without NBA-accredited courses must meet three criteria prescribed by the University, in addition to the conditions laid down by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). A success rate of at least 50% in the final year examination of the previous year, admission in at least half of the seats, and an excellent ranking in academic auditing are the additional criteria.The syndicate has also decided to revise the affiliation fee from 2020-21. In the wake of the pandemic, colleges will be given six more months to pay the affiliation fee arrears and a complete waiver of penalty.